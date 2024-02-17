Home - News - Birmingham v Sunderland – How to Watch on TV

Where to watch the Birmingham and Sunderland match live streaming this afternoon.

Sunderland make the trip to St. Andrew’s to take on Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, looking to break into the Championship’s playoff places.

New Birmingham boss Tony Mowbray has been trying to steady the ship since taking over the shambles left following Wayne Rooney’s disastrous management spell at the club, with mixed results.

The Blues’ did secure a crucial 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers last time out, though, as John Eustace’s return to his former stomping ground ended in disappointment.

Where to get the match live streaming

The match is not televised in the United Kingdom today due to the 3PM broadcast restriction rule. Kick off time for the game is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Birmingham’s St Andrews Stadium.

That vital three points alleviated the Blues’ imminent relegation worries, as they currently sit 18th in the second-tier, six points above 22nd-place Queens Park Rangers, who are in the dreaded bottom three.

While the hosts’ are just hoping to stay in the second tier, Sunderland have plans of rising back to the Premier League after a long exile.

Indeed, the Black Cats are in 10th place in the Championship standings heading into the latest set of fixtures, but they are just one point adrift off the top-six and the play-off berths.

Having said that, they were poor in the narrow 1-0 defeat at lowly Huddersfield Town in the midweek and will surely need to put on a better performance to take away all three points from St. Andrew’s this weekend.

