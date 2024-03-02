Home - News - Birmingham v Southampton : live stream, tv channel, where to watch

Where to watch this Birmingham City and Southampton match on TV in the UK, including information on the kick off time, TV channel live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Birmingham City will host promotion hopeful Southampton at St Andrew’s Stadium on Saturday, looking to steer further clear of the relegation zone.

The Blues went down 3-1 against Ipswich Town at Portman Road last Saturday, with late strikes from Jeremy Sarmiento and Omari Hutchinson proving all the difference.

What TV channel is the game on

This match won’t be broadcast live in the UK due to broadcasting limitations.

Live updates are available on social media channels and through Sky Sports Newsdesk and local radio commentary from Birmingham and Ipswich.

The game kicks off at 3:00 PM at the St Andrews Stadium in Birmingham City. Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play service offers live updates from the stadium starting at kick-off.

Mark Venus’ side won back-to-back league games prior to that, but they could now find themselves in a serious relegation battle if they slip-up any further, as they are only three points clear of the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Southampton’s form has seen a real dip over recent weeks. The Saints were knocked out of the FA Cup in midweek, losing 3-0 to recently-crowned EFL Cup winners Liverpool at Anfield.

Following a spectacular 25-game unbeaten run, Russell Martin’s side have now lost four of their past five competitive games.

Wednesday’s FA Cup exit at least means the Saints will now have the freedom to put all of their attention on the Championship, where they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Millwall over the weekend.

Finding themselves five points behind promotion rivals Leeds United and Ipswich Town, they need to find their footing again sooner rather than later if they still plan to secure an automatic promotion place.

