Birmingham v Middlesbrough stream – tv channel, kick off time

Aiming to steer clear of the relegation zone, Birmingham City play host to Middlesbrough at St Andrew’s Knighthead Park on Tuesday night in the Championship.

Tottenham loanee Japhet Tanganga scored at the death as Millwall inflicted a crushing blow on Birmingham City in a six-pointer at the foot of the Championship table in midweek.

Where to watch the game on TV

This EPL match is available on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom from the kick off time of 7.45PM.

You can also use Bet365's in-play live service will provide live match updates from St Andrews starting from kick-off time.

The last-minute defeat has seen the Blues slip to 21st in the table, just one point clear of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United behind them in the relegation zone. Three defeats in their past four games have dragged them into a fight for survival.

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough, on the other hand, have been riddled with inconsistency this season, often struggling to pull together a strong run of performances to put them in a serious playoff position.

Having said that, Boro won 2-0 against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road thanks to second-half strikes from Emmanuel Latte Lath and Marcus Forss.

With three victories and two losses in their past five games in the second tier, this year’s EFL Cup semi-finalists sit 11th in the table, having netted and surrendered 52 goals exactly.

A win here could throw them back in the playoff conversation, but their form will have to get better over the final ten games of the season if they are to land a top-six place.

