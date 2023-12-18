Home - News - Birmingham v Leicester live streaming on TV

Where to watch the Monday night game between Birmingham City and Leicester City, including TV broadcast times and stream news.

The pressure eased on Wayne Rooney and his Birmingham City side last week following a much needed 1-0 win away at Cardiff City, although it doesn’t get much easier tonight.

The Blues face a Leicester City side joint top of the table and on a run of three consecutive wins.

What TV channel can I watch the match on?

The match will be live streaming on Sky Sports Football in the UK as this is the featured Monday Night Football game.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Championship in play service from St Andrews.

Leicester City enters the match as the league leaders, seeking a win to secure a three point lead following Ipswich Town’s draw on Saturday.

The Foxes have been in impressive form, securing wins against teams like Millwall FC, Plymouth Argyle, and Watford FC, with only one draw in their last five games.

Leicester City is favored to win in their upcoming match, with odds of 4/6 for an away victory tonight.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, has odds of 4/1 to achieve what would be their eighth win in the Championship this season.

Additionally, the possibility of a draw in the match is set at odds of 3/1.

In four of Birmingham City’s last six home games in the Championship, both teams have managed to score.

The likelihood of both teams scoring in Monday’s match is currently at 4/5 which looks one of the better bets to go for in this one.