Birmingham City v Hull live streaming, where to watch on TV

Where to watch this FA Cup kick off between Birmingham City and Hull City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Two Championship outfits aiming to prolong their FA Cup journey will meet at St. Andrew’s on Tuesday night, as Birmingham City and Hull renew hostilities in the FA Cup third round replay.

The first meeting between the two ended in a 1-1 share of spoils at MKM Stadium on January 6. Lukas Jutkiewicz’s 18th-minute strike handed Birmingham a perfect start as they looked on their way to a shock victory, but Matty Jacob equalised for the Tigers’ in the 87th minute after a lapse of concentration from the Blues’ backline.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Birmingham City is unfortunately not televised on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Birmingham City’s St Andrews Stadium.

Both sides were in Championship action over the weekend. Birmingham twice came from behind to earn a last-gasp point against Swansea City in Tony Mowbray’s first game in charge at St Andrew’s.

As for Hull City, the Tigers’ shoddy form continued as they fell to 2-1 defeat at home to Norwich City last weekend.

With just one victory to show for from their last five Championship games, Liam Rosenior’s side have dropped to ninth position in the second-tier standings, but they are still within a point adrift of sixth-placed Coventry City.

