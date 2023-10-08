Home - News - Big Brother odds – contestants enter the building

After half a decade’s hiatus, Big Brother returns with its 20th series. Here’s everything you need to know as a fresh batch of contestants gear up to step into the iconic house.

Debuting at the dawn of the new millennium, Big Brother revolutionized reality TV.

It was a pioneer in creating instant celebrities and reigned supreme in the realm of reality television, way before popular shows like Love Island, Made In Chelsea, and The Only Way Is Essex made their mark.

Though the show concluded with its 19th series in 2018, after much anticipation and rumors swirling about its comeback, the 20th series is finally set to premiere this fall.

Bet £10 Get £30 on the Big Brother kick off

The grand comeback of Big Brother’s 20th series is slated for a special launch on Sunday, 8th October. Fans can catch the premiere on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX starting at 21:00.

Post the grand launch, regular episodes will air from Sunday to Friday at 21:00 on ITV2, capped off with the Big Brother: Late & Live segment.

For those who can’t get enough, a 24/7 livestream of the house’s happenings will be available on ITVX.

In its heyday, Big Brother expanded its horizons with contestants sometimes staying in the house for up to three months.

The revived 20th series will be a succinct six-week affair. To prioritize the well-being of its contestants, the revamped format will offer continuous support.

This includes regular check-ins with mental health professionals before, during, and after their time in the house.