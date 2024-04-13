Home - News - bet365 Grand National Betting Offers : Aintree special

The Grand National at Aintree, renowned as the most iconic horse race globally, will feature 34 contenders competing under new regulations in this demanding marathon.

The race is a handicap steeplechase spanning four-and-a-quarter miles, making it the longest race in Britain. It is characterized by its distinctive fences, which are topped with spruce, setting them apart from standard racing fences. This race represents the pinnacle of endurance and jumping ability.

Considered one of Britain’s premier sporting events, the Grand National garners attention from a broad array of spectators.

This year, the race introduces several changes, including a reduced field of runners, shorter fences, and a new starting protocol.

How to bet on the National with Bet365

To place a bet on the Grand National using Bet365, you first need to create an account on their website or mobile app.

Once your account is set up and funded, navigate to the horse racing section. Here, you’ll find a list of races including the Grand National.

Select the race to see the list of runners, their odds, and betting options such as win, place, each-way, and more. Choose your preferred horse and type of bet, then enter the amount you wish to wager in the bet slip.

What is a non runner bet?

A Grand National non-runner bet refers to a wager placed on a horse that, for any reason, does not participate in the race after the bet has been placed.

If you bet on a horse that ends up being a non-runner, most bookmakers, including those offering bets on the Grand National, will apply a “non-runner no bet” (NRNB) policy.

This policy ensures that if your selected horse does not start the race, your bet will be refunded in full.

