Bet365 Free Bets : Man Utd v Newcastle tips

Manchester United, eager to redeem themselves following a brutal defeat in the derby, are set to face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup’s round-of-16.

Despite the 3-0 scoreline last weekend, the Manchester derby was even more lopsided than it appeared, with City overwhelmingly dominating the match and securing a well-deserved win.

United now find themselves in a familiar position, faced with introspection and a stark reminder of the considerable gap in quality between them and their city rivals.

Perhaps Newcastle can add more misery on the Red Devils tonight?

Manchester Utd v Newcastle Utd odds

Manchester Utd actually look a decent price at 11/10 at home while Eddie Howe’s side will surely have plenty of backers at odds of 5/2.

Goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford in the first half at Wembley brought Erik ten Hag his first trophy in the form of the Carabao Cup as the boss of Manchester United back in February.

The mood at Old Trafford has shifted dramatically since then.

Following Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at home to their city rivals the margin of their loss could have been even more significant.

Given the circumstances, a tightly contested match seems likely, making a draw at 23/10 an interesting prospect on tonight’s game.

United have faced defeat in half of their 10 matches, and their lackluster midfield has left striker Rasmus Hojlund lacking the support he needs.

Newcastle has been on a solid run, remaining unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches, the latest being a 2-2 draw at Wolves on Saturday.

They even managed to beat Manchester City in the third round with a rotated squad, and those players might get another opportunity to prove themselves.

