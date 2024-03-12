Home - News - Bet365 6 Horse Challenge for Cheltenham- How play and win £100,000

The 2024 Bet365 ‘6 Horses Challenge’ presents an opportunity to win as much as £100,000.

Available during many Saturday race days, this challenge is also open for the 2024 Cheltenham festival.

Time 6 Horse Challenge Bet365 Selection 13:30 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle TULLYHILL 14:10 Arkle Challenge Trophy QUILIXIOS 14:50 Ultima Handicap Chase CHIANTI CLASSICO 16:10 Mares’ Hurdle LOSSIEMOUTH 16:50 Boodles Juvenile Hurdle EAGLE FANG 17:30 National Hunt Chase SALVADOR ZIGGY 6 Horse Challenge Tips

How to play:

Participate in this complimentary racing prediction game where correctly selecting 6 winning horses could net you the grand prize of £100,000.

The first day at Cheltenham is incomparable – there’s a palpable excitement in the atmosphere and across social media. The condition of the turf, be it soft, good, or heavy, is scrutinized like never before, as it significantly influences the day’s results.

Everyone, from casual observers to seasoned enthusiasts, is eagerly searching for value among the various horses and jockeys.

Day one’s anticipation centers on four premium races: the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30), Arkle Challenge Trophy (2.10), Champion Hurdle (3.30), and Mares’ Hurdle (4.10).

While the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle opens the day and initiates the iconic ‘Cheltenham roar’, the Champion Hurdle is a major focus of the first day.

This year, the Champion Hurdle could witness one of the shortest-priced winners in its history. State Man is currently a strong favorite at around 2/5, especially following last year’s winner, Constitution Hill, being withdrawn due to an infection by trainer Nicky Henderson.

This scenario mirrors the 1953 Champion Hurdle, where Sir Ken was a 2/5 favorite and secured his second of three consecutive victories.

With Constitution Hill out of the picture, the race opens up potential opportunities for other contenders previously overlooked.

Notable among them is Lossiemouth, who has a track record of six wins in seven starts and is hovering around 4/1 odds.

Another one to watch is Irish Point, boasting four consecutive wins. If they both compete on March 12th, they could be ones to watch closely.

