Home - UK - Bet365 6 horse challenge Cheltenham Friday hits £250,000

Over the past week at the Cheltenham Festival, Bet365 distributed more than £300,000 in jackpots and consolation prizes. Let’s take a look at our winners so far.

The game involves picking out 6 winners for the 6 races on the card today.

During the first three days of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, over £305,000 has been distributed as prizes in our 6 Horses Challenge.

This competition allows new and existing customers to win a portion of a jackpot by accurately selecting six winners from six chosen races.

For those who don’t manage to predict all six winners, there are cash prizes for picking four or five winners, with a portion of a separate prize pool allocated for these achievements.

On Tuesday, the challenge distributed £100,000 among 67 participants who each correctly chose the winners of six races, earning them £1,493 each. Additionally, 1,397 entrants shared a prize for selecting five winners, while 10,602 players received a prize for four correct predictions.

Wednesday saw the same jackpot of £100,000 claimed by four customers who each won £25,000 by predicting all six winners. Meanwhile, 207 participants shared a prize for five correct picks, and 7,203 for four.

Although the jackpot was not won on Thursday, two players won £12,500 each for correctly predicting five winners, and 105 individuals received prizes for four correct choices.

For the final day of the Cheltenham Festival, the 6 Horses Challenge features an increased jackpot of £250,000, with additional £25,000 prize pools for participants who correctly predict either four or five winners.

