Benfica vs Rangers : TV channel guide and stream options

Europa League playoff between Benfica and Rangers on TV, including information on where to watch the game, kick off time, TV broadcast live schedule and streaming news.

Returning to Europa League duty, Rangers make the taxing trip to Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon to face Benfica in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday evening.

The Europa League has reached the business end, and Europe’s second-tier competition is sizzling up with some heavyweight names still vying for the top prize.

Where to watch live on TV

Rangers’s Europa League match is broadcast live in the UK on TnT Sports sports channel. The match is set to start at 8:00 PM from the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

Other streaming options include Bet365’s live in-play Europa League service will provide live match updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers, for one, head to Portugal on the back of a surprising 2-1 loss to third-place Motherwell over the weekend.

It didn’t matter much in the end as the Gers’ kept hold of the summit spot with Celtic slipping away at Hearts the next day, but it did put stain on their nearly perfect winning record since the turn of the year.

Philippe Clement’s side will now turn their attention to their Europa League campaign, where they face a Benfica side that aren’t in the greatest of form right now for the right to progress to the next round of the competition.

The Portuguese side, who currently sit second in Liga Portugal, just a point behind leaders Sporting Lisbon, were pumped 5-0 by third-place Porto on Sunday, with that heavy defeat following a 2-1 first-leg defeat at Sporting Lisbon in the Taca de Liga semi-finals a few days earlier.

