Belgium v Sweden TV Channel, streaming instructions

Belgium secured their spot with a 3-2 triumph over Austria last Friday. In contrast, a loss for Sweden might mean missing the European Championship finals for the first time since 1996.

Even a victory in Brussels won’t guarantee Sweden a spot if Austria triumphs over Azerbaijan in Baku. Moreover, their lackluster performance in the Nations League, which saw them demoted to the third tier, means they aren’t even in contention for a play-off spot.

Viaplay 1 will be broadcasting the game in the UK this evening.

The Greece Holland match can be watched on Viaplay 1 in the United Kingdom. You can also use Bet365 and their live in play service.

Having already qualified with two matches in hand, Belgium’s head coach Domenico Tedesco might consider shuffling his lineup. He won’t have the services of midfielder Amadou Onanan, who received a red card in Vienna.

Sweden showcased a different lineup in their 3-1 friendly win over Moldova. Yet, the absence of Alexander Isak will undoubtedly leave a void in their setup.

Lukaku netted the third goal for Belgium in their recent 3-2 victory against Austria. Despite facing ups and downs in his club career, the ex-Manchester United striker has built a strong rapport with his new national team coach.

Domenico Todesco praised him, stating,

Romelu is a gem. Beyond his mental fortitude, he plays a pivotal role in uniting the team and ensuring that newcomers feel included. He’s the adhesive of our team. Additionally, we share an excellent bond. Our conversations span a variety of topics, some personal. Given the whirlwind of his summer, he’s one individual equipped to navigate it. Domenico Todesco

Belgium appears poised for a straightforward win in this matchup. Sweden’s sole points in this qualifying round came from games against Azerbaijan and Estonia.

While they had recent friendly victories over Moldova and New Zealand, these don’t indicate they’re prepared to challenge a talent-packed Belgian side, even as their famed Golden Generation era nears its end.