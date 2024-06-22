Home - News - Belgium v Romania stream – live tv channel update

On Saturday evening, the final match of the second round of the European Championship group stage will take place in Cologne between Belgium and Romania.

Belgium’s performance at the World Cup in Qatar was disappointing, as they failed to advance from the group stage.

Despite this setback, the Belgians dominated the qualifiers with ease. However, the team has undergone significant changes since then.

Previously, Belgium’s roster included players from elite clubs such as Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, PSG, Milan, and Napoli. Now, their players come from teams of a different caliber, and many have not had consistent playing time.

Where to watch live streaming on ITV

The live broadcast will be available from 8 PM on ITV, ITVX, and STV, providing fans with comprehensive coverage from the build-up to the final whistle.

Additionally, for those interested in in-play experiences, live commentary will be available on Bet365 starting from kick-off.

As a result, despite being the clear favorites in their group, Belgium lost to Slovakia in the first round. Although Lukaku scored twice, both goals were disallowed by the referees.

This makes the upcoming match against Romania almost a must-win for Belgium.

Romania, on the other hand, was unfairly considered the underdog of the group by many. The Romanian team performed admirably in the qualifiers, surpassing a strong Swiss team.

The negative perception was likely due to their lackluster results against Liechtenstein and Bulgaria, where they failed to score a single goal.

However, Romania turned things around in their first-round clash with Ukraine. Although Sergey Rebrov’s team dominated possession, they couldn’t create any truly dangerous chances.

A mistake in the Ukrainian penalty area led to Romania’s first goal, and they capitalized on this, securing a 3-0 victory.

Ukraine tried to respond in the second half, but Romania scored another goal, sealing a shocking win. This resounding victory boosted their confidence ahead of the match against Belgium, the group’s favorites.