BBC announced Death in Paradise Christmas Special

In the festive feature-length special of the BBC Caribbean crime drama “Death in Paradise,” set on the sunny shores of Saint Marie, a stellar cast gathers to unravel a mysterious death.

The episode, airing on BBC One and iPlayer, stars Geoff Bell as entrepreneur Gerry Stableforth, who is found dead in a ravine, leaving his family, portrayed by Patsy Kensit, Freddy Carter, Amelia Clarkson, and Leila Khan, in shock.

The team, including Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Tahj Miles, Ginny Holder, and Élizabeth Bourgine, investigates this puzzling case.

Complications arise when the family’s digital marketing expert, played by Bronagh Waugh, vanishes, prompting her partner, portrayed by Youssef Kerkour, to seek answers.

Concurrently, Doon Mackichan, as Neville’s vibrant mother, Melanie, arrives to celebrate Christmas with her son and befriends Catherine Bordey, creating a lively duo on the local dating scene. Melanie also tries to guide Neville, who struggles with love.

Meanwhile, Naomi, played by Shantol Jackson, explores personal growth but faces potential awkwardness with a friend at the Christmas party.

The special, filmed in Guadeloupe, precedes a new series in 2024 and follows the success of the previous Christmas special, which attracted 8.5 million viewers.

“Death in Paradise” enjoys global popularity, licensed in over 230 territories, and will expand with an Australian spin-off, “Return to Paradise,” set for release in 2024 on ABC in Australia and the BBC in the UK.

Produced by Red Planet Pictures with BBC Studios, the series is executive produced by Tim Key, Ceri Meyrick, and Danielle Scott-Haughton, and produced by Joanna Hanley. All series are available on BBC iPlayer.