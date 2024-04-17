Home - News - Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League second leg live streaming

After a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, the stage is set for a thrilling second leg at the Allianz Arena later this evening. Arsenal managed to equalize in the first leg in London, yet they face a tough ask to face Harry Kane’s Bayern side in Bavaria.

Although Bayern Munich missed out on the Bundesliga title for the first time since the 2011/12 season, they remain formidable contenders in the Champions League and aim to progress to the semi-finals by defeating Arsenal.

Live streams and TV channel information

The Bayern Munich vs Arsenal second leg will be televised on TnT Sports 2 Football in the UK today, with a kick-off time scheduled for 20:00 PM GMT.

As an alternative Bet365 offers a live in-play service starting from the kick-off time at the Allianz Arena in Bayern.

In the first leg, Arsenal responded with a goal by Leandro Trossard in the 76th minute to finalize a 2-2 tie.

The overall dynamics of the matchup now tilt in Bayern’s favor, given their history of progressing from 17 of their last 18 Champions League knockout rounds after a first-leg draw.

Bayern has claimed victory in 19 out of their last 23 Champions League home matches and is eager to make up for their national league shortcomings, particularly after ending their title defense earlier than expected this season.

They’ve shown resilience and composure in high-stakes Champions League matches, notably during the first-leg draw with Arsenal.

After the abolition of the away goals rule, Arsenal’s path is still daunting, especially as their form has waned notably, as seen in their recent 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in a crucial Premier League game.

Arsenal could conclude the season on a high, but their recent dip in form and creativity may lead to a costly exit from the Champions League quarter-finals.

