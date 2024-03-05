Home - News - Bayern Munich v Lazio on tv : live streaming

Where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Lazio Champions League match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Needing to overturn a one-goal deficit from the last 16 first leg in Rome, Bayern Munich must arrest their poor form when they host Lazio at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League last 16 second leg tie on Tuesday night.

After sauntering through Group A and finishing top of the pile with eight points, Bayern Munich surely anticipated a smoother path to the latter stages of the Champions League. However, their journey hit a snag at the Stadio Olimpico, where they stumbled to a surprising 1-0 defeat.

What TV channel is the game on

This Champion League tie game will be broadcast live in the UK on TnT Sports. Those in Europe can watch on Viaplay and beIN Sports. Live updates will be available through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The match is set to start at 8:00 PM from the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich.

Alternatively Bet365’s live in-play service will provide a live in play service from the stadium starting from kick-off.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

And their recent struggles suggest overturning the first-leg deficit won’t be a straightforward task against the Italian outfit, despite boasting the home advantage in the return leg.

The reigning Bundesliga champions slid further behind in the race for the title on Friday evening, conceding a late leveller in a 2-2 share of spoils with Freiburg, and are now a whopping 10 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Lazio are likewise in poor form domestically ahead of this game at Allianz Arena, having lost 1-0 to AC Milan at home on Friday in a tense game with as many as three Lazio players receiving marching orders. It’s now three defeats in their past four Serie A games, with Maurizio Sarri’s side languishing in mid-table.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.