Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham Utd Live to watch on TV

David Moyes and his Hammers side face a German test this afternoon as Bayer Leverkusen will go toe-to-toe with English Premier League side West Ham United on Saturday.

Kick off is scheduled for 12:30 BST.

This friendly clash will take place at the Bay Arena, and will see both teams do battle for their final pre-season match in preparation for the new season.

The Hammers will aim to put their transfer market woes behind them and finish the pre-season campaign on a high when they take on Bayer Leverkusen.

The Hammers lost captain Declan Rice to Arsenal and are the only Premier League side yet to make a proper signing this summer.

Leverkusen and West Ham have unsurprisingly never locked horns in competitive action before, as such, bragging rights will be at stake in this match.

How West Ham fans can watch live streaming

Saturday’s match will be available to watch on the West Ham United YouTube channel, with the live action commencing roughly ten minutes before kick-off.

How both teams have fared in their last two matches

West Ham head into this clash on the back of a frustrating run of form. David Moyes’ men have gone two games without a win.

A 2-2 draw with Dagenham & Redbridge was followed by a frustrating 3-1 defeat at the hands of French Ligue 1 side Rennes.

David Moyes will be wary of his team’s defensive fragility considering they have conceded five goals in the last two matches.

German side Bayer Leverkusen suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Spanish side Real Sociedad, before recording a hard-fought 2-1 win in their last pre-season fixture against Marseille.

Bayer Leverkusen looking to bounce back

Leverkusen are preparing for their fourth pre-season fixture. Consecutive defeats at the hands of Paderborn and Real Sociedad, was followed with a 2-1 win away to French team Marseille on Wednesday.

Form: LLW

West Ham eye Premier League opener

The Hammers have won three of five friendlies. Victorious against National League side Boreham Wood, A-League team Perth Glory and fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

Their match with Dagenham & Redbridge ended in stalemates, 2-2. While the most recent game for Moyes’ team ended with a 3-1 win for Stade Rennais.

It’ll be a good test for David Moyes’ side as they face German giants Bayer Leverkusen with their season opener against Bournemouth taking place in a week’s time.

Form: WWWDL