Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham live streaming – where to watch Europa League today

Thursday night first legs of the Europa League quarter finals with Bayer Leverkusen taking on West Ham Utd. Here’s how you can watch Leverkusen West Ham online and on TV today.

The Bay Arena in Leverkusen will be the stage for West Ham United’s visit, as Bayer Leverkusen aims to secure a lead before their upcoming journey to London.

What time does the Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham game kick off? The Bayer Leverkusen West Ham match is set for a kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Where can I watch a live stream? Thursday's Europa League match will be aired live in the UK on TNT Sports Channel from the Bay Arena in Leverkusen, with the coverage starting from 7pm, leading up to the 8pm kick-off.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Bayer Leverkusen West Ham match will be televised on TnT Sports 2 Football in the United Kingdom today, with a kick-off time scheduled for 20:00 PM GMT.

Additionally, Bet365 offers a live in-play service starting from the kick-off time at the Bay Arena in Leverkusen.

West Ham United managed to defeat a Bundesliga team in the previous stage of the Europa League, yet they now face a tougher challenge against Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-finals.

After a remarkable comeback against Freiburg in the round-of-16, West Ham heads to the Bay Arena without pivotal players to face Bayer Leverkusen, the dominant leaders of the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen, having not lost in any competition in the 2023/24 season, are the favorites to take an initial lead in the first leg before the rematch in London.

Under David Moyes, West Ham are known for their resilience and are expected to adopt an even more defensive strategy, especially without Edson Alvarez and Jarrod Bowen.

In the previous round, West Ham lost 1-0 away to Freiburg but spectacularly won 5-0 at home. This time, they might face challenges sustaining Leverkusen’s pressure at the Bay Arena.

Leverkusen, on the brink of their first-ever Bundesliga championship and leading Bayern Munich by 16 points, has not only been known for their attacking prowess but also for their formidable defense, conceding just 19 goals in the league.

Their defence, led by Jonathan Tah, will be relieved to not face Bowen, yet they remain cautious of West Ham’s counter-attacking threats, particularly from players like Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus.

With Alvarez suspended, Moyes will likely adjust his midfield, possibly placing James Ward-Prowse in a deeper role instead of risking Kalvin Phillips.

After recent mixed results, West Ham is expected to be well-prepared and disciplined, potentially keeping Leverkusen at bay in the early stages but should look to take ma result back to East London.

