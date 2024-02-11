Home - News - Barcelona v Grenada live stream: TV Channel and where to watch

How to watch Barcelona v Grenada tonight, with TV channel news and broadcast information.

Barcelona will be looking to make it three La Liga victories in a row when they play host to relegation-strugglers Granada at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday night.

Having already made his decision to step down from his managerial position come the end of the season public, there were concerns that Xavi’s Barcelona players would simply write off the rest of the season despite the fact the Catalans are still in the running for the UEFA Champions League, with an upcoming last-16 tie against a Napoli side in a similar state of turmoil.

In contrast, Barca have enjoyed an uptick in form with much-needed morale-boosting wins, edging past Osasuna 1-0 before heading to the Basque Country and beating Alaves 3-0.

How to watch

Today’s La Liga match won’t be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK but is available to watch on Viaplay (UK). The game is set to kick off at 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Barcelona’s Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Following last week’s Madrid Derby draw, Xavi’s side are now only eight points behind Real Madrid at the summit, and with Los Blancos taking on runners-up Girona on Saturday evening, the Blaugrana have a prime opportunity to force their way back into title conversation by the end of this week.

They face a recently promoted Granada side who have endured a very tough top-flight campaign as they are entrenched firmly in the bottom three with just 12 points to their name from 23 La Liga matches.

Not to mention, the visitors’ lost star striker Bryan Zaragoza to Bayern Munich last January, leaving them without a quality option up front.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.