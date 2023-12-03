Home - News - Barcelona v Atletico Madrid live streaming, TV channel, kick off time, where to watch

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are set to compete in a crucial La Liga match at the Lluis Olympic Companys Stadium on Sunday, both seeking to close the gap at the top of the table.

Currently, each team has accumulated 31 points and is trailing the joint leaders, Real Madrid and Girona, by seven points, with Atletico in third place and Barcelona in fourth.

In their most recent league game, Barcelona, led by Xavi, drew 2-2 with Rayo Vallecano, followed by a 2-1 victory over Porto in the Champions League.

This match can be watched in the UK on the ITV network, while you can also watch via Bet365 on mobile and via the app.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid team comes into this match after a 1-0 victory over Mallorca last weekend and a 3-1 triumph over Feyenoord in a midweek game.

Barcelona FC

Barcelona is likely to field the same starting eleven that secured a victory against Porto on Tuesday.

The home side will continue to miss their first-choice goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is still recovering from a back injury sustained during the most recent international break.

Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios is facing a lengthy absence due to a severe knee injury, with an expected recovery time of at least 12 weeks.

Thomas Lemar and Vitolo will also be unavailable for selection in Sunday’s match.