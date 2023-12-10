Home - News - Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Rams live streaming, tv channel news, where to watch

Read out where to watch this NFL clash featuring Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams. This includes details on television broadcast timings and information on streaming options.

The weather forecast for Sunday in Baltimore predicts cold and wet conditions, which could hinder the passing game. In light of this, it’s likely that both teams will emphasize their run games, a strategy they have excelled in recently.

The Ravens, with Lamar Jackson as their versatile quarterback, may have an advantage in this scenario. Jackson’s dual-threat capability poses a challenge for the Rams, who will likely focus on containing him and preventing him from breaking out of the pocket.

What TV channel is the game on?

The game is the featured NFL match on on Sky Sports NFL channel in the UK from the kick off time of 6PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live streaming service who have a live feed from Baltimore.

This could lead to increased reliance on Gus Edwards, who has been remarkable in the run game with 10 rushing touchdowns this season.

Notably, nine of these touchdowns came from just 13 carries inside the opponent’s five-yard line, showcasing his efficiency and reliability in critical situations.

The Ravens had their streak of 5 straight games with at least 31 points snapped in a 20-10 win over the Chargers in Week 12. It was the first full game after tight end Mark Andrews was lost to injury, but it’s not like the Ravens struggled to move the ball.

They just turned it over on downs twice and had an uncharacteristic, missed field goal by Justin Tucker.

LA Rams offence finding the red zone

The Rams for their part have been very steady this season averaging 22.3 points per game but since their bye week they have they been more aggressive and potent on offence with wins over the Saints, Bears, and Chargers during that span, plus a loss to the resurgent Packers.

Now that set off opponents isn’t exactly from the top echelon of the NFL but it does show that the Rams are a capable team and will provide a test for the Ravens.

Cooper Kupp started the season off by missing the first four games and was injured in another. Kyren Williams missed four games in the middle of the season.

QB Matthew Stafford left one game early and missed the following game with an injury, whilst their other main wide receiver, Puka Nacua is dealing with some ongoing injury problems. Nacua, of course, has taken much of the NFL by surprise.

After being picked in the fifth round by the Rams, the 6-foot-2 receiver already has 77 catches for 1,029 yards.