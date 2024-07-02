Home - News - Austria v Turkey live stream – where to watch on TV

Austria and Turkey are set to clash in Leipzig on Tuesday night, both aiming to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Austria: The Dark Horses Shine Bright

Prior to the tournament, Austria was labeled as dark horses, and they have lived up to this expectation.

Under the guidance of Ralf Rangnick, the Austrian side has been revitalized. Rangnick, who restored his own reputation following a challenging spell at Manchester United, has instilled a pressing style in the team.

Das Team topped Group D ahead of formidable opponents France and the Netherlands, securing two wins out of their three games, complemented by impressive performances.

Austria’s current form is stellar, with eight wins in their last ten games, including a victory against Turkey.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The Euro 2024 game between Turkey and Austria is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 2nd kicking off at 8:00 PM UK time.

Viewers can catch the live broadcast starting at 8:00 PM on ITV, ITVX, and STV, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action. You can also go in play, with live commentary from Bet365 starting at the kick off time.

Turkey: Building on Dramatic Qualification

Turkey also finished their group stage with two wins from three games. In their last outing, they needed just a point to advance to the last 16, but they secured their qualification with a dramatic 94th-minute winner by Cenk Tosun against the Czech Republic.

The match was intense, featuring eighteen yellow cards and two red cards (one after full-time). Coach Vincenzo Montella will look to build on this victory, especially as these two wins in Germany have been Turkey’s only victories in their last eight games.

Confidence High for Austria

Confidence is undoubtedly high within the Austrian camp after topping a challenging group.

They will also draw motivation from their last encounter with Turkey, where Austria triumphed with a 6-1 victory in an international friendly four months ago.

While a repeat performance would be ideal for Ralf Rangnick, a win, regardless of the margin, would suffice to advance to the quarter-finals.

Given Austria’s current form and their recent success against Turkey, it’s anticipated that Austria will secure the win, though it may not be as comfortable as their previous encounter in March.