Australia Women v England Women Live Stream : 5 ways to watch on TV

After securing a 2-1 win against Colombia in the quarter-finals, England prepares for their most challenging match in the Women’s World Cup yet, squaring off against host nation Australia in the semi-finals at Stadium Australia this Wednesday.

The match against Colombia wasn’t easy for England. A mistake by Mary Earps in the first half put them behind, but under Sarina Wiegman’s leadership, they rallied back, marking their third consecutive semi-final appearance in the World Cup.

With only Australia between them and the final, the Lionesses are sensing a chance to clinch another title. This would be their second major win within a year, following their European Championship victory at Wembley the previous summer.

While Lauren James remains sidelined after her red card incident against Nigeria in the round-of-16, England’s forwards are expected to pose challenges for their opponents.

The group stages were marked by two shaky wins against Haiti and the Danes, with the latter game witnessing a knee injury to the central midfielder, Keira Walsh.

However, their dominance was evident in a decisive 6-1 victory over China, ensuring England’s top position in Group D.

Despite facing strong competition from Nigeria in the last-16, where they dominated for the majority of the match and came close on many occasions, England faced further complications when their star winger, Lauren James, who had previously shone against Denmark and China, received a red card for stepping on a rival player. Yet, the Lionesses moved forward after a nail-biting penalty shootout.

The quarter-final against Colombia posed another hurdle. The South Americans managed to score right before the halftime mark. But England responded with Lauren Hemp capitalizing on a goalkeeping error during the dying moments of the first half. Alessia Russo then secured the win with a smooth goal post-interval.

Wednesday marks England’s third straight appearance in a major tournament semi-final. Banking on their past experiences, Wiegman’s side is determined to make their first-ever appearance in a World Cup final.

In what can only be described as one of the most unforgettable penalty shoot-outs ever witnessed, Australia has reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time.

The Matildas’ next challenge, England, promises to be their most formidable yet in the tournament. Nevertheless, the Aussies can draw confidence from their unique record: they’re the only team to have bested Wiegman during her two-year tenure as the Lionesses’ coach.

Sam Kerr, a name familiar to English supporters due to her impressive goal tally in the WSL for Chelsea, stands out as Australia’s key player. She’s undoubtedly the one England will be keen to neutralize come Wednesday.

With the advantage of playing on home turf and the support of their local fans, Australia will have an edge. However, this match promises to be intensely competitive, potentially extending into extra-time or even culminating in another dramatic penalty shoot-out.