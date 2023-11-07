Home - News - Atletico Madrid vs Celtic live streaming, watch Champions League on TV

As Lazio’s performance wavers in Serie A and European competitions, both Atletico Madrid and Celtic stand before a significant opportunity this Tuesday evening.

Atletico currently holds the runner-up spot in their group following their stalemate in Glasgow, whereas Celtic is in dire need of their inaugural victory of the season to keep their hopes alive for advancing to the knockout stages.

The challenge of injuries is present for both squads. Atletico will be without Thomas Lemar, Samuel Lino, and Ivo Grbic due to injuries, and Rodrigo De Paul due to suspension. On the other side, Brendan Rodgers will have to make plans without Stephen Welsh, Liel Abada, Reo Hatate, and James McCarthy.

Celtic recently secured a solid 3-0 victory over Ross County, which helps them keep an eight-point lead at the top of their domestic league.

Atletico’s defense has been less than stellar in shielding Jan Oblak’s net this term.

The Madrid side, known as Los Colchoneros, has let in five goals across three group matches, with Celtic having breached their defense twice within the first thirty minutes on Scottish soil.

In line with expectations, Celtic’s defense has also faltered on the European stage under Rodgers, allowing two goals in each of their three group encounters.

With both sides finding the net in each of their group matches so far, and with Celtic’s aspirations in the Champions League—and European competition as a whole—on a knife-edge, the Scottish team is likely to come out firing in Spain.