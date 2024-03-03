Home - News - Aston Villa Womens v Liverpool Womens live streaming : where to watch on tv

Where to watch the Aston Villa Women vs Liverpool Women’s match on TV, including information on the Super League kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Liverpool Women resume their Women’s Super League (WSL) campaign after a two-week international break with a trip to Poundland Bescot Stadium to face Aston Villa Women on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions headed into the break on the back of a 2-1 away win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Adriana Leon had initially put Villa into the lead, but it was cancelled out by Amy James-Turner’s header from Eveliina Summanen’s free-kick, before Jordan Nobbs reclaimed Villa’s advantage with a wonderful strike on the hour mark.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Womens Super League match is not live broadcast in the UK unfortunately. You can get live updates on social media channels and Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 2:00PM from the Bescot Stadium in Walsall.

Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the Stadium from the kick off.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Carla Ward’s side have struggled to improve upon last season’s fifth-place finish, the side’s best-ever in the WSL, not helped by an admittedly tough start to the season, as they lost all of their opening five games.

They have bounced back admirably, with the victory over Spurs—their third in the previous five WSL games—reinforcing their optimism that they can repeat last year’s position, even though fifth-placed Liverpool are six points clear with eight games left to play.

Similar to their hosts, Liverpool also picked up a victory in their final appearance before the international hiatus. The Reds edged out Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 away from home to record their sixth win of the WSL campaign, with Ceri Holland scoring the winning goal in the 53rd minute before getting sent off late.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.