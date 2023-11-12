Home - News - Aston Villa vs Fulham : live streaming options and tv channel schedule

Aston Villa solidified their dominance in their European group by defeating AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Falling behind initially, Unai Emery had to deploy his key players to reverse the situation, contributing to a remarkable statistic of 15 wins out of 16 matches at Villa Park.

Where can I watch on TV?

The match will be not be broadcast in the UK but can be watched in Europe on Viaplay1 and Canal+ in France from the kick off time of 2PM.

Alternatively can also go live with Bet365.

Their home performance this season has been outstanding. With a perfect record of five wins in as many games, they have netted 20 goals and allowed just four.

The Villa stand as the top Premier League team in terms of points collected at home, amassing 15.

Aston Villa also boasts a remarkable streak of 12 consecutive home victories in the Premier League, a trend they’ll be looking to extend in their upcoming match against a Fulham team that has faced defeat five times this season.

While Villa’s home record is impressive, their defense has been less than impenetrable, with clean sheets eluding them in four out of five home wins this term. They’ve also conceded goals in eight of their last nine league games.

Fulham has demonstrated their ability to find the back of the net in four out of six away games this season. Given these statistics, it appears likely that the upcoming match will be a high-scoring affair.