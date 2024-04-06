Aston Villa vs Brentford live streaming – Where to watch on TV

Where to watch the game between Aston Villa and Brentford. I’ve got information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming options for the match.

This Saturday, I’m looking forward to seeing Aston Villa host Brentford at Villa Park, as both teams, have plenty to play for.

In my view, Aston Villa remains in contention for a top four spot, despite their recent 4-1 setback against Manchester City on Wednesday.

What TV channel is the game on?

I have bad news as match is not broadcast on TnT Sports in the United Kingdom today. You can watch on Viaplay channel outside the UK.Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM GMT.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Villa Park.

This defeat, unexpected as it was, might not be critical in the grand scheme of things since securing a victory at Etihad was always going to be a tough ask for them.

Currently in fourth place, Villa is just two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand, making the race for the top four a close one for us to watch.

Brentford managed to secure a crucial point in their goalless draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, also on Wednesday.

This result puts them six points clear of the relegation zone which I think should be enough to keep them up. With seven games remaining for Brentford, there’s still pressure, but they have some margin for error.

We’ve seen Thomas Frank’s side, Brentford, only secure one win in their last ten Premier League matches, a victory that occurred in the West Midlands against Wolves.

In recent Premier League history, these two teams, Aston Villa and Brentford, have faced each other five times, with both teams scoring in four of those encounters, including Aston Villa’s 2-1 victory in their most recent meeting in West London.

The Villans, Aston Villa, have won three of their last four home games in all competitions.

Given Brentford’s struggles and Villa’s strong form at home, I think it’s likely Aston Villa will continue their chase for a Champions League spot with a win.

I’m backing the home win in this one.

