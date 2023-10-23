Home - News - Aston Villa v West Ham Match Highlights

Aston Villa continued their streak with their 11th consecutive Premier League home victory, dominating West Ham United 4-1 on Sunday. Douglas Luiz shone brightly, becoming the first to net in six consecutive top-tier games at Villa Park since Dwight Yorke’s 1991 feat.

Ollie Watkins also contributed, registering his eighth goal this season, emphasizing the resounding win. With this triumph, Unai Emery’s team secured their position at fifth, setting the stage for their upcoming match against Luton Town next Sunday.

West Ham slipped to ninth after experiencing only their third league setback this season.

Douglas Luiz netted a pair, propelling Aston Villa closer to the Premier League summit against West Ham at Villa Park.

A powerful low shot by Douglas Luiz towards the end of the first half was too challenging for Hammers’ goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, rewarding Unai Emery’s squad with a well-earned lead. He notched another one early in the second half from the spot.

Watch Aston Villa v West Ham highlights here.

Despite Jarrod Bowen’s diverted goal making things tenser for Villa, late strikes from Ollie Watkins and off-the-bench player Leon Bailey sealed Villa’s 11th straight Premier League home triumph.

When questioned about his goal, Watkins shared with Sky that moving inside Zouma would likely lead to his shot being blocked, especially with an approaching midfielder. By choosing the outer route, he saw an opening to take a shot with only a single potential obstruction.

He modestly described his effort as “Not a bad finish.” Watkins emphasized the importance of mentality, noting that while he might have missed a chance earlier in the game, he remained optimistic, confident that more opportunities would come.