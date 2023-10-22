Home - News - Aston Villa v West Ham live streaming on TV

Aston Villa hosts West Ham United at Villa Park this Sunday afternoon at 14:30, with a mere two-point gap between them in the Premier League standings.

Before the international hiatus, Unai Emery’s squad experienced their season’s first draw, ending 1-1 in an away match against Wolves.

On the other hand, West Ham came out even in a 2-2 showdown with Newcastle United, with their sole defeats coming against football giants Liverpool and Manchester City.

What channel is the game on?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. You can watch on the Viaplay 1 Sports channel throughout Europe.

Aston Villa form guide

Aston Villa’s remarkable start to the season sees them winning five out of their initial eight league matches, positioning them fifth and marking a triumphant return to European play.

Under Unai Emery, Villa boasts an impressive home record, maintaining a ten-game victory streak at Villa Park in the Premier League.

They’ll be eager to prolong this stellar form against West Ham, another side that’s kicked off the season on a high note.

West Ham bounce back

After a disappointing league season previously, West Ham has bounced back, suffering just two losses in their initial eight games, trailing Villa by a mere two points in the rankings.

With Villa netting 19 goals and West Ham 15, both teams have showcased their scoring prowess early this season.

Brighton and Newcastle are the only teams outscoring Villa. Considering that West Ham’s last seven matches witnessed four or more goals five times, an action-packed game is anticipated this Sunday.

Hammers on the up

Despite Villa’s impressive home form, West Ham’s recent performance is hard to dismiss. The upcoming clash, post-international break, might see both teams settling for a draw.

In the last 14 encounters between these two sides, six have concluded in draws, hinting at a closely-fought contest.

West Ham might concede more ball possession, yet they’re a formidable force during counter-attacks and set pieces, with James Ward-Prowse being a key player.

With both teams consistently finding the net recently, some punters might predict a score draw and 2-2 deadlock, mirroring West Ham’s recent result against Newcastle.