Home - News - Aston Villa v Tottenham on TV – where to watch streaming today

While the title-deciding match on Merseyside might steal the spotlight, Aston Villa’s encounter with Tottenham on Sunday is crucial in the race for the top four.

Unai Emery’s Villa are currently five points ahead of Spurs, who are fifth and have a game in hand. A victory for Villa in this match would significantly bolster their chances of securing a Champions League spot.

In their previous meeting in North London last November, Villa emerged as comfortable victors, though Tottenham was hampered by the absence of several key players due to injuries.

What are the live stream options?

This EPL game is live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event in the UK, although you can also use Bet365’s in-play live service will provide live match updates from Villa Park starting from kick-off time of 1.00PM.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Tottenham, having rebounded from a loss to Wolves with a comeback win against Crystal Palace, is now back at full strength.

Unai Emery has skillfully balanced Aston Villa’s commitments in Europe with their Premier League campaign. Following Europa League fixtures, Villa have impressively secured 14 points out of a possible 18.

The Villa hasn’t managed a clean sheet in any of those six matches. With the odds for both teams scoring currently at 1.37, it seems that goals are anticipated at Villa Park this Sunday.

At home, Aston Villa has struggled defensively, keeping just three clean sheets in league games, with their last one dating back to early December.

On the other hand, Tottenham has scored in every one of their 26 league matches this season. Heung-Min Son, their leading scorer, appears to be a good bet to score two goals in the game, having achieved this twice already this season.

This matchup looks set to be action-packed, with plenty of chances expected.

Both teams have found the net in 21 of Tottenham’s 26 games this season.

Villa’s defense showed vulnerabilities in their last outing at Luton, which could play a factor in this game.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.