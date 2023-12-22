Home - News - Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd live streaming on TV

Where to watch this Friday night kick off between Aston Villa and Sheff Utd, including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news.

Aston Villa will host bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United at Villa Park on Friday night, knowing that a win here could send them to the top of the Premier League until Saturday evening, at least.

There’s no place like home ahead of Christmas, and that’s certainly the case for Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, who are currently riding on a phenomenal 15-game Premier League winning streak at home.

Just three days after a superb one-goal victory over Manchester City, who were played off the park at Villa Park, Unai Emery’s side got the job done against Arsenal by the same scoreline, with the Spanish boss exacting a sweet slice of revenge over his former employers.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Premier League Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 8PM.

That, along with a routine 2-1 win away at Brentford on Sunday, has seen the Lions’ emerge as real title contenders, and a win here would take them to the top of the Premier League.

Sheff Utd fighting for points

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are at the opposite end of the spectrum and are currently in the midst of a relegation battle.

Although the Blades are sitting rock bottom and five points from safety, they may be feeling more optimistic about their survival prospects now that Chris Wilder is back behind the wheel.

After losing his first game in charge against Liverpool, the English manager guided Sheffield United to victory over Brentford before suffering a 2-0 setback at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.