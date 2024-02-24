Home - News - Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest live streaming: Where to watch EPL

Find out how to watch the Premier League match in England between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest this Saturday afternoon, including details on live TV broadcast listings, the specific TV channel broadcasting the game, and information on streaming options.

Under Unai Emery’s leadership, Aston Villa is performing exceptionally this season, vying for a top-four spot. Recently, they clinched a 2-1 away win against Fulham, with Ollie Watkins scoring twice.

This victory was their second in the last five games, balancing an equal number of losses. Aston Villa is currently fourth in the league, with 49 points from 25 games.

After two recent home losses, the Villa had an impressive run of nine wins and a draw earlier. However, they did face a setback against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

What TV channel is the game on?

This afternoon’s match won’t be shown live on Sky Sports Football or BBC Sport because of television restrictions in the UK. The kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM.

You can watch throughout Europe on Arena Sports and Viaplay channels.

Alternatively, you can still watch the game live through Bet365’s service, which offers live in play from Villa Park.

Nottingham Forest, under Nuno Espírito Santo, is fighting to stay in the top league. With 24 points from 25 games, they are only four points above the relegation zone.

Their recent 2-0 home victory against West Ham, with goals in the closing minutes of each half, broke a four-game winless streak in the Premier League.

Notably, Nottingham Forest has struggled in away games, with only two wins and seven losses this season.

