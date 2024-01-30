Home - News - Aston Villa v Newcastle Bet Builder

There’s a decent looking clash at Villa Park this evening as Aston Villa and Newcastle Utd lock horns. Here’s our bet builder which pays around 11/1.

Villa boasts the highest home points tally in the Premier League, while Newcastle’s form on the road has been dismal, losing five consecutive away league games. Only Sheffield United has a worse record in away matches.

Despite Villa’s recent attacking woes, netting just a single goal in their last three games, Unai Emery’s squad has demonstrated solid organization. This was evident in their recent draw against Chelsea away from home.

Newcastle’s recent highlights have been limited to the FA Cup, including a victory over Fulham. However, this success meant they had less recovery time than Villa ahead of this clash.

Betbuilder:

Bet365 are going with their Bet £10 get £30 in free bets on tonight’s FA Cup clash at Villa Park, you can also put your bet 11/1 builder on with them.

Ollie Watkins over 0.5 assists

Ollie Watkins to score anytime

Match result to be Aston Villa

*Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Magpies, grappling with a significant number of injuries and the demands of Champions League football, have experienced a downturn in their Premier League performance.

They’ve suffered defeats in their last four league matches, with each of the last three games seeing them concede three or more goals. Since their victory over Manchester United at the start of December, they’ve accumulated the fewest points of any team in the league.

Emery expressed satisfaction with securing a draw in west London, despite it adding another game to their schedule.

Considering Villa’s struggle to score but their strong home record, and Newcastle’s lackluster league performances, a victory for Villa seems likely.

Moreover, a game with fewer than 2.5 total goals is a plausible outcome to anticipate.

We’re expecting Ollie Watkins to be a busy boy tonight and are expecting him to find the net for the home side.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.