Home - News - Aston Villa v Luton live stream – where to watch, TV channel, kick off time

Aston Villa will look to continue their impressive for as they welcome Luton Town to Villa Park in this Sunday afternoon Premier League kick off. (2PM)

The Villa have been in fine form recently, first defeating West Ham 4-1 and then traveling to the Netherlands to face AZ Alkmaar, where they secured another 4-1 victory.

Their next challenge is against Luton on Sunday as they aim to extend their remarkable home record with a twelfth consecutive Premier League win.

Their opponents Luton, will be looking to build on their recent 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

The match is not one of the featured games on Sky Sports or TnT Sport 1 in the UK today.

Both teams have several long-term injuries. For Aston Villa, Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno, and Jacob Ramsey will be unavailable for this game.

Luton is expected to miss Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Reece Burke, while Jordan Clark and Amari’i Bell are major doubts.

Under the guidance of Unai Emery, Aston Villa has been impressive, especially at home. They are currently on an 11-game winning streak in the league at Villa Park and are favored to extend that run against Luton.

Despite Luton’s struggles in the top flight this season, they have managed to keep things relatively tight.

They last conceded more than two goals in the second game of the season, and their 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in the previous match is the only instance in their last eight games where four or more goals were scored.

Considering Villa’s quick turnaround after their recent European match on Thursday, this game might see fewer goals than usual for them.