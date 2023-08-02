Aston Villa vs Lazio: live stream, tv channel stats and tickets

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side returning to the United Kingdom following their pre-season tour of the United States.

The Villa will go head-to-head with Serie A giants Lazio in this friendly encounter on Thursday.

This match is scheduled for 19:30 GMT for viewers in the UK and the match will be played at Walsall’s Bescot Stadium.

The Villains are aiming to continue their unbeaten pre-season form which has seen them record three draws and a win from four matches.

Manager Unai Emery will be desperate to shore up a leaky defense which saw their defence breached seven times in four pre-season fixtures.

Lazio have been in great form, despite the departure of talismanic midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Maurizio Sarri’s team have not been goal-shy, scoring for fun in their two pre-season matches.

Where can I watch Aston Villa vs Lazio?

This match will be available on the official Aston Villa club website, Villa TV for fans in the United Kingdom, while those who live in Italy can watch on the Lazio Style Channel.

How both teams have performed in their last two friendlies?

Aston Villa recorded a draw and a win prior to this upcoming clash with Lazio; a comfortable 2-0 win against fellow EPL top flight outfit Fulham in the Florida Cup was followed by a thrilling 3-3 draw with fellow Premier League side Brentford.

The Villans’ new club record signing Moussa Diaby has enjoyed a rich vein of form recently.

The French forward, who arrived at Villa Park following a £43million deal from German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen has scored two goals in as many appearances, and would be one to watch going into this clash.

Lazio have been in excellent form in pre-season, the Italian Serie A outfit are coming into this match on the back of two straight wins.

The Biancocelesti are coming off a comfortable 5-0 victory over Slovenian side Primorje; they also defeated Bravo by a 2-0 scoreline last week.

Aston Villa look to build on Fulham win

The Villans pre-season campaign has been goal-laden.

Emery’s side were involved in a six-goal thriller against Newcastle United, with both teams getting on the scoresheet three times.

Their only win of the summer was a 2-0 victory against Fulham United.

Form: DDWD

Lazio still solid at back

Lazio played just two pre-season friendlies against Slovenian sides NK Bravo and Primorje. They found the net seven times in that stretch, conceding no goals.

That said, Sarri’s men are currently on a five-match winning streak; a run that stretches back to their previous season.

Form: WW