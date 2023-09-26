Home - News - Aston Villa v Everton Live Streaming Carabao Cup

On the evening of Wednesday, 27th September 2023, football fans will be treated to a thrilling encounter as Aston Villa and Everton face off in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

With previous performances and current standings setting the stage for an exciting match-up, let’s delve deeper into the upcoming game.

Broadcast Details: Where Can You Watch?

The big question on everyone’s mind is – will the match be televised? Regrettably, the Aston Villa vs Everton match hasn’t been picked for live broadcast in the UK.

There are live streaming opportunities with Bet365. More details below.

With numerous games taking place, it’s a challenge for broadcasters to showcase every match, and this game has missed the cut.

Football fans of both clubs can still relive the match’s most significant moments. Both Aston Villa and Everton are expected to post match highlights on their official YouTube channels, ensuring fans can catch up on all the high-octane action.

What time does the game kick off?

The highly-anticipated clash between Aston Villa and Everton is scheduled for Wednesday, 27th September 2023. Kick-off is set for 7:45 pm, ensuring that fans are in for an electric night under the stadium lights.

For those looking to stay updated with other fixtures or need details on matches, our live football TV guide provides a comprehensive look at the latest timings and related information.

Digital Streaming: Catching the Game Online

While the match won’t be aired live in the UK, the digital age offers alternatives. Though live streaming isn’t available, fans should be on the lookout for highlights on the teams’ official YouTube channels shortly after the match concludes.

Aston Villa Current Form

When we zoom into the teams’ current form, Aston Villa, with odds of 8/11, march into the game as significant favourites. The preference isn’t unwarranted.

Led by the strategic prowess of Unai Emery, Villa is comfortably nestled in the European positions, holding the 6th spot. Their splendid start to the season, with four victories in their initial six games, has turned heads.

Highlighting their dominance, Villa boasts a recent 4-0 thumping over the Toffees, affirming their robust track record against them.

Everton Current Form

Everton, on the other hand, with odds of 7/2, are undergoing a challenging phase.

Their recent record reveals a string of five consecutive defeats at the hands of the Midlands club. Currently, they’re grappling to move upwards from their 15th position in the league table.

However, it’s not all gloom and doom for the Merseyside team. Guided by Sean Dyche, the Toffees have a morale-boosting victory in their pocket, having overcome Brentford 3-1 in an away match over the weekend.

Looking Back and Ahead: The Carabao Cup Journey

History has a funny way of repeating itself. Both Aston Villa and Everton saw their Carabao Cup dreams dashed at this precise stage in the previous season.

This similarity adds an additional layer of intrigue to the upcoming clash, as both sides are undoubtedly eager to rewrite their narratives and aim for a deeper run in the competition.

While the television broadcast may be missing, the passion, anticipation, and excitement surrounding the Aston Villa vs Everton clash are palpable.

As the two teams face up, fans will eagerly await to see which side emerges triumphant and progresses further in the Carabao Cup.