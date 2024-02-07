Home - News - Aston Villa v Chelsea live streaming – where to watch FA Cup replay

Where to watch the FA Cup replay match between Aston Villa and Chelsea FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

The FA Cup replays continue tonight in this all Premier League affair from the Midlands as Villa take on Chelsea at home.

Chelsea suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, raising significant concerns about the managerial tenure of Mauricio Pochettino.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on ITV in the UK today. Kick off time for the Villa Chelsea game is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Villa Park.

Aston Villa recently lost their unbeaten Premier League home record in a disappointing match against Newcastle.

The side responded well, thrashing Sheffield United 5-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday, breaking a streak of three games without a win.

After falling behind in the title race, Unai Emery’s team has shown outstanding performance at Villa Park this season and are always difficult to beat in front of their home fans.

Their sole home defeat in the Premier League this season was that match against Newcastle.

In their last encounter, which took place just under two weeks ago, both teams had numerous chances and kept the goalkeepers busy, primarily through counterattacks, but failed to score.

The match ended goalless, but the outcome could have been different if Palmer had been more effective in front of goal.

The discontent among Chelsea’s home supporters might make playing away from Stamford Bridge somewhat advantageous for the team and the pressure may actually come off the West Londoners.

Chelsea’s record shows they have lost six out of their last seven matches on the road which doesn’t make easy reading for Blues fans.

This FA Cup tie may have come round at just the right time.

