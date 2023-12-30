Home - News - Aston Villa v Burnley live streaming – where to watch on TV

How to watch the Premier League clash kick off this afternoon between Aston Villa and Burnley FC, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Aston Villa has had a spectacular year and aims to cap it off with a significant victory against struggling Burnley this Saturday afternoon. Aston Villa fans would have been incredulous at the start of the year if they were told their team would end the year in the top four and progress to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

However, defying expectations, Unai Emery’s squad is firmly in the top four, engaging in an unexpected title chase after a year of impressive performances.

Is the match on TV?

This Premier League encounter is not available to watch in the UK. You can watch on Viaplay 1 or Canal+ Sport in Europe. Kick off time for the match is at 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Villa Park.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Despite recent challenges, including a 1-1 draw with bottom team Sheffield United and a 3-2 loss to Manchester United, Aston Villa is thrilled with their progress this past year. They’re set to continue their strong performance into 2024, with Manchester City and Tottenham closely trailing.

On the flip side, Vincent Kompany’s Burnley finds itself in a difficult situation, trailing by five points from safety. After dominating the Championship last season, expectations were high in Lancashire, but the team has struggled to make a mark, especially at home.

Burnley has had trouble scoring, averaging less than a goal per game, and their defense has been porous, conceding 38 goals – only Sheffield United has let in more.

If Aston Villa rebounds from their Boxing Day setback at Old Trafford, they should secure an easy win in a matchup they’ve traditionally dominated. Burnley’s defense will likely dread facing Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa’s top performer with 17 goal involvements this season, including impressive stats against Burnley.

Villa’s home record this year has been formidable, with 15 consecutive wins before Sheffield United ended that streak, including multiple high-scoring matches.

While Burnley has had difficulties on the road, they recently secured a 2-0 win at Fulham. They’ll need to replicate that performance to have a chance at Villa Park.

All signs point to Aston Villa resuming their winning ways in this match, likely securing a comfortable win against a struggling Burnley side.