Aston Villa v Brighton live streaming – How to watch on TV

Aston Villa take on Brighton in the EPL today.

Under the guidance of Unai Emery, Aston Villa is set to clash with the in-form Brighton at Villa Park this Saturday afternoon, in an early Premier League matchup.

While Aston Villa faced an unexpected exit from the Carabao Cup after their loss to Everton, they bounced back with a slim victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. They will be keen on continuing their momentum against Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton side.

Brighton’s journey in the Carabao Cup came to a halt with a 1-0 setback against Chelsea. Nevertheless, the Seagulls have been turning heads in the Premier League, boasting an impressive record of five victories from their first six matches.

What TV channel is the game on?

For those in the UK, TNT Sports 1, along with Ultimate and Discovery+, will broadcast the game. Viewers in the US can tune into the USA Network, fuboTV, or the NBC Sports App. Globally, here’s where you can catch the match:

You can also use Bet365’s live service:

For those eagerly anticipating the match between Aston Villa and Brighton, there are numerous ways to stay updated.

Seagulls fansvcan easily find the live score updates and get insights into match predictions online.

If you’re interested in watching the game live, there are options for Aston Villa live streaming, some even offering the stream for free today.

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport Premier League Portugal: Eleven Sports 1

Eleven Sports 1 India: Hotstar VIP

Hotstar VIP Canada: fuboTV

fuboTV Australia: Optus Sport

Additionally, those looking to witness the action first-hand can search for Aston Villa vs. Brighton tickets – they may still be available to fans.

Besides, viewers won’t want to miss out on the highlights, especially the goals from the Brighton vs. Aston Villa clash.

For broader coverage, there are platforms detailing where the match can be watched.

Match Information:

Date: Saturday, 30th September 2023

Saturday, 30th September 2023 Kick-off: 12:30 PM (UK Time)

12:30 PM (UK Time) Competition: Premier League 2023/24

Premier League 2023/24

Aston Villa Recent Form

Aston Villa: Everton FC (L), Chelsea FC (W), Legia Warsaw (L), Crystal Palace (W), Liverpool FC (L).

Brighton Recent Match Performances:

Brighton & Hove Albion: Chelsea FC (L), AFC Bournemouth (W), AEK Athens (L), Manchester United (W), Newcastle United (W).