Aston Villa v Bournemouth live streaming – where to watch

Bournemouth travel to Villa Park to take on an Aston Villa side that has not only been busy in Europe but also has designs on the top spots in the Premier League.

Unai Emery is doing a fine job in keeping the Claret and Blue in the top four of the league, but with Spurs biting at their heels they will want to take away three points from this game.

TV Channel Guide

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00PM from Villa Park with live updates on Sky Sports Newsdesk and the Sky Go app. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

*Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Bournemouth have also done a fine job this season and are nicely established in mid-table. Last time these two met it was a 2-2 draw, and we expect the Southern side to give a good account against the classy Midlands opposition.

Villa won against Arsenal away last time out in the Premier League, and were beaten by Manchester City the time before that, which is no great shame.

Bournemouth have lost only one out of their last five games – a 2-1 away to Luton Town – and their most recent Premier League match resulted in a 2-2 draw at home to Man Utd.

This is a difficult match to call but overall the weighting has to go to Aston Villa who need to build a gap to Spurs in the table.

Our tip – Villa 2, Bournemouth 1

