Home - News - Aston Villa v Arsenal live stream, TV channels, where to watch

Read how to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal, including information on the kickoff time and the most recent updates on the team line-ups.

In-form Aston Villa welcome title challengers Arsenal to Villa Park for a mouth-watering Premier League clash on Saturday evening. Both clubs sit in the top four and are in top form heading into this blockbuster encounter.

Aston Villa proved they are a force to be reckoned with under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery after defeating reigning champions Manchester City 1-0 in midweek. The scoreline says 1-0, but the Lions’ absolutely dominated Pep Guardiola’s side in a way not seen in a long time.

The match is on Sky Sports Main Event tonight from the kick off time of 5.30PM.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Combine the momentum from this result with their 14-match Premier League win streak at Villa Park, and it’s no surprise that a trip to Villa Park has become one of the most daunting assignments in the English top-flight.

As a result, the Midlands giants leapfrogged Man City to sit third in the table, just four points behind their next opponents, Arsenal, who have only lost one game in the league this season and earned a late 4-3 dramatic win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road to keep their place at the top of the table.

The Gunners’ face a litmus test of their Premier League title credentials on Saturday, but they can take solace from the fact that they were the last team to beat the Villains at Villa Park and hold the best away record in the division.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Prediction

Aston Villa had odds of slightly more than 3/1 for their victory against Man City earlier this week, and now they face Arsenal with odds of just over 2 to 1. There’s a buzz about Villa possibly being title contenders, reminiscent of similar talks about Spurs back in October.

I’m leaning towards trusting Villa once more, along with the prediction that both teams will score, especially with the Villa win/BTTS odds being nearly 5/1.

Go for goals

Aston Villa is showcasing impressive goal-scoring form in the Premier League at their home ground, averaging 3.43 goals per game.

This is notably higher than Liverpool, who rank second in home goal-scoring. However, keeping a clean sheet has been a challenge for Villa at Villa Park, as they have conceded in five out of their seven home victories. Additionally, more than 2.5 goals were scored in six home matches prior to their victory against Manchester City.

Arsenal, on the other hand, showed defensive weaknesses in their recent match against Luton. Despite being newly promoted, Luton managed to score three goals against Arsenal, and it was only a last-minute goal from Declan Rice that secured a win for the Gunners.

Arsenal’s away games this season have an average of 2.74 goals per game, suggesting the potential for a high-scoring match against Villa.

Alongside the expected goal fest, we’re focusing on Leon Bailey for a shot on target. Bailey was outstanding against Manchester City, not only scoring a vital goal but also achieving three shots on target.

His average this season in the Premier League is 3.4 shots per 90 minutes, with around 1.3 of these being on target.