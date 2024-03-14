Home - News - Aston Villa v Ajax – where to watch live stream on TV

Aston Villa and Ajax are set to clash again in the Europa Conference League’s round-of-16 second leg this Thursday.

Following a scoreless draw in the initial matchup, both former European Cup winners enter this second leg with everything to play for, making it a direct elimination contest.

t was quite a dull affair in Amsterdam a week ago, both sides ended the game with 10 players each in a game which just lacked any real quality in the final third.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Europa League match is available on TnT Sports channel in the United Kingdom from the kick off time of 8:00PM.

You can also use Bet365’s in-play live service will provide live match updates from Villa Park starting from kick-off time.

Aston Villa come into this second leg off the back of a 4-0 defeat to fellow top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon at Villa Park, the Villains only managed one shot on target in that game, they’ll need a much better performance here if they are to progress into the next round.

Villa’s European campaign has been more successful, with Villa leading Group E thanks to wins against Zrinjski, AZ Alkmaar, and Legia Warsaw.

They are hopeful of a strong performance against the Netherlands’ formidable Ajax at Villa Park.

Ajax, under the guidance of new manager John Van’t Schip, has seen a turnaround after a rough start to the season, with only two wins in their first 13 matches across all competitions.

They now sit in fifth place in the Eredivisie, coming off a 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard, where Brian Brobbey scored a late goal to secure a point at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

