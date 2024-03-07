Home - News - AS Roma v Brighton : Watch stream of Europa League match

Where to watch this Europa League playoff between Roma and Brighton FC on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV broadcast live schedule and streaming information.

& Hove Albion return to Europa League action on Thursday evening when they square off against Serie A giants AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Roma prepared for the opening leg of this Round of 16 Europa League contest, having won four games on the trot.

Former Roma legend and Italian World Cup winner Daniele de Rossi has taken over the club following Jose Mourinho’s controversial sacking at the start of the year, and has enjoyed an uptick in form since taking the hot seat.

What TV channel is the game on

This Europa League match is broadcast live in the UK on TnT Sports sports channel. The match is set to start at 5:45 PM from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

For other streaming options, Bet365’s live in-play Europa League service will provide live match updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

The Italian outfit have come out on top in seven of their nine matches under their former midfielder’s management, which has seen them climb from down in ninth to back into the top-four mix.

The Giallorossi hammered Monza 4-1 over the weekend, moving them to fifth place in Serie A, which would be enough to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Brighton, meanwhile, have been struggling for positive results in the lead-up to the club’s first-ever European knockout game, with Roberto de Zerbi’s side suffering back-to-back defeats and winning just once in their past five games.

A 3-0 loss to Fulham at the weekend saw them drop down to ninth-place in the Premier League standings, but they are only three points shy of Newcastle in seventh and final European spot.

