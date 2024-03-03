Home - News - Arsenal Women v Tottenham Women : live streaming Super League on TV

Where to watch the Arsenal Women vs Spurs Women match on TV, including information on the Super League kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Arsenal Women will welcome Tottenham Hotspur Ladies to the Emirates Stadium in the latest instalment of the North London derby in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

This will be the third north London derby of the season, and it’s fair to say Spurs have had the upper hand over the Gunners. They drew 3-3 in the group stage of the FA Women’s League Cup in December, but the Gunners earned an additional point with a penalty shootout triumph.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Womens Super League match is scheduled for live broadcast in the UK on BBC Two. You can get live updates on social media channels and Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 12:30PM from the Emirates Stadium in Arsenal. Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the Stadium from the kick off.

Only a few days after that highly entertaining cup draw, Spurs created history with Martha Thomas’ second-half goal securing a 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium—their first victory over Arsenal in history.

That unfortunately proved to be the high point of Spurs mixed season, as they currently sit sixth in the WSL table after a poor three-game winless run, which included a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa last Saturday.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are coming off a 3-1 victory over Manchester United last weekend. The visitors took the lead in the 10th minute thanks to a Geyse own goal, before Cloe Lacasse and Kim Little added further goals to effectively seal all three points inside the first half.

Although Lucia Garcia scored late on, it was a mere consolation as they closed the gap on title-rivals Manchester City and Chelsea to three points.

