Arsenal Women v Manchester Utd Women – Live Stream/TV Details

How to watch the Arsenal Women vs Man Utd Ladies match on TV this lunchtime.

Four months after their riveting 2-2 draw at a packed-out Leigh Sports Village, Arsenal and Manchester United renew acquaintances at the sold-out Emirates Stadium for a Women’s Super League (WSL) showdown on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts continued their bid to defend their League Cup crown in midweek as they dispatched the London City Lionesses 4-0 in their quarter-final tie.

A well-taken brace from Cloe Lacasse and goals from Kim Little and Alessia Russo saw Jonas Eidevall’s side secure a comfortable passage to the semi-finals.

Where to watch the match on TV

The match is televised on Sky Sports Football Channel and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK today. Kick off time for the game is 12:30PM.

Although that was an impressive rout, the Gunners’ have looked a bit shaky in their recent outings, falling to a 2-1 defeat against West Ham United in the WSL earlier this month, leaving them six points behind table-toppers Chelsea.

They suffered further heartbreak last weekend, losing 1-0 to Manchester City to crash out of the Women’s FA in the fifth round itself.

As for Manchester United, last season’s runners-up have failed to find consistency this campaign to mount a title charge.

The Red Devils are currently 10 points shy of the top spot in fourth place, and while their championship hopes are all but dead, they can still qualify for the Champions League and pull within one point of third-place Arsenal with a win here.

