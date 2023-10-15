Home - News - Arsenal Women v Aston Villa Women live streaming

After a surprising onset to their season, Arsenal Ladies aim to leverage their home field advantage when they square off against Aston Villa Ladies at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal had a rocky start, facing a loss to Liverpool in their home opener and subsequently securing a draw against Manchester United away.

Aston Villa, too, hasn’t had the best of starts, registering losses in their first two league matches against Manchester United and Liverpool.

Arsenal Ladies vs Aston Villa ladies live stream TV channel news

For UK viewers, it will be broadcasted live on BBC Sport Web, BBC One, and can also be streamed on BBC iPlayer. Alternatively, you can also use Bet365 and their live in play service.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Fans in the US can tune into Paramount+. In India, the match will be available on FanCode, while Canadians can view it on Sportsnet Now Plus and Australians on Optus Sport.

Kick off time details:

Date: Sunday, 15th October 2023

Kick-off: 2:00 PM (UK time)

League: FA Women’s Super League 2023/24

Arsenal FC Women form

Manchester United FC W (D), Liverpool FC W (L), Paris FC Women (L), Linköping W (W), Aston Villa W (L).

Aston Villa FC Ladies recent performances



Liverpool FC W (L), Manchester United FC W (L), Villarreal CF Women (D), Arsenal FC W (W), Liverpool FC W (D).