Arsenal Women v Aston Villa Women : live streaming league cup

Where to watch the Arsenal Women vs Aston Villa Women’s League Cup playoff match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Fresh off the back of securing a north London derby win at a sold-out Emirates Stadium, Arsenal Women have a chance to book their ticket to the FA Women’s League Cup final when they play host to Aston Villa Women at Meadow Park on Wednesday night.

What TV channel is the game on?

This League Cup game will not be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports tonight. Alternatively, live updates will be available on social media platforms and through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The match is set to start at 7:15 PM from Meadow Park in Borehamwood.

Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play womens’s football service will provide live updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

The Gunners were under pressure to defeat Spurs in their last outing to remain within three points of league leaders Chelsea and second-placed Manchester City and keep their WSL title hopes alive.

And they did, thanks to Alessia Russo’s second-half goal, but it wasn’t easy as they struggled to breach Tottenham’s rigid deep block despite dominating much of the game.

Jonas Eidevall’s side will now turn their attention to their FA Women’s League Cup campaign, where they beat London City 4-0 in the quarter-finals last month to set up a last-four tie against Aston Villa this midweek.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, fell to yet another chastening 4-1 defeat to fifth-place Liverpool at home.

A well-taken Emma Koivisto brace followed goals from Grace Fisk and Sophie Roman Haug to give the Reds all three points, as Sarah Mayling perfectly dispatched a spot-kick shortly before half-time only proved to be a consolation.

Villa stay in bottom-half obscurity, sitting eighth on 16 points, 10 points clear of rock-bottom Bristol City in the only relegation berth, which suggests Carla Ward’s side are targeting a major upset here.

