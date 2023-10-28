Home - News - Arsenal vs Sheffield United Preview and TV Schedule

Arsenal aims to return to their victorious ways in the Premier League as they host Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium this Saturday afternoon, with the match kicking off at 3:00 PM.

Sheffield United might be at the bottom of the table with just one point and no wins to their name yet, but they have put up commendable fights against the ‘big six’ teams.

Arsenal v Sheff Utd live streaming news

The match comes under the 3PM blackout rule in the United Kingdom so will not be broadcast.

You can go live in play from the Emirates Stadium with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Their encounters with Manchester City, Tottenham, and Manchester United all ended in a narrow 2-1 defeat, with their opponents scoring the winning goals in the dying moments of the games.

As they travel to London for their next match, the Blades will be without Ollie McBurnie.

His absence was strongly felt in their previous game against Newcastle, which raises concerns about their upcoming fixture.

McBurnie plays a crucial role in Paul Heckingbottom’s direct style of play, and without him, it’s challenging to envision how Sheffield United will be able to make a significant impact against Arsenal.

Adding to their woes, Sheffield United currently have the lowest expected goals (xG) in the league, standing at 7.5.

Arsenal odds to beat Sheff Utd

The Gunners boast an outstanding record at home against teams newly promoted to the Premier League, having won 31 and drawn 5 of their last 36 encounters in such scenarios.

Even though five out of the visiting team’s eight losses have been with a mere one-goal margin, including their recent 2-1 defeat at home to United, this match presents a prime opportunity for Arsenal to flex their goal-scoring muscles.

Heckingbottom has candidly acknowledged that his squad is stretched thin due to injuries, with the absence of key defenders Chris Basham and John Egan being particularly impactful.

If Arsenal can bring their A-game, taking Arsenal with a -2 handicap at 21/20 odds on starsports.bet seems very appealing to me.

Although I initially considered Gabriel Jesus as a potential first and anytime goalscorer for this match, his current hamstring injury has shifted my focus towards Bukayo Saka.