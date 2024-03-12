Home - News - Arsenal vs Porto on TV – where to watch live stream

TV Channel and live streaming details of the Arsenal and Porto Champions League game tonight.

In the first match of this series at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, the performance was somewhat underwhelming from both sides.

Arsenal struggled offensively, failing to land a single shot on target out of seven attempts, while Porto managed two on-target shots. The game’s deciding moment came from a late goal by Galeno, giving Porto a significant edge as they head to The Emirates for the return leg on Tuesday evening.

Despite Arsenal’s strong performance in the Premier League, where they are contenders for the title alongside Liverpool and Manchester City, their record in the Champions League’s round of 16 has been less impressive.

What TV Channel can I watch the game?

This Champions League game is live on TnT Sports in the UK, although you can also use Bet365’s in-play live service will provide live match updates from the Emirates Stadium in Arsenal starting from kick-off time of 8.00PM.

The Gunners have won only once in their last nine appearances at this stage, facing a challenging task to improve this record against Porto.

Following their victory in the first leg, Porto’s recent form includes a draw and two wins, the most notable being a 5-0 triumph over arch-rivals Benfica, bringing them closer to the top two in Liga Portugal.

As Porto heads to London with a lead to defend, they are expected to put up a strong resistance.

Arsenal, playing at home, will likely be determined to overturn the deficit and advance in the competition.

