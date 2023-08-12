Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Live Stream: Where to watch on TV

The Premier League returns, and Arsenal, after an impressive 22/23 season, aim to push on one step further.

The Gunners kick off their campaign with a home match against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

Last season, Arsenal’s valiant attempt at the title met a surprising end at the City Ground, a match that also saw Forest achieve an unexpected top-flight survival.

Is the Arsenal match on TnT Sports Channel?

Yes. TnT Sports, formerly BT Sports will be live streaming the game from the Emirates. It will be the first Premier League game broadcast by the channel in the UK.

The match programme is set to start at 11am with the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest kick off time scheduled for 12:30 noon.

Where can I watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest USA?

The match will be streaming live through NBC Sports Network called Peacock. A subscription is required to watch the game.

What time is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest?

12.30PM. The match has a scheduled kick off time of 12:30PM on Saturday 12th August 2023. The game will be played at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Match Prediction and odds

As the two teams meet once more at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon, I anticipate a dominant display once more from the Gunners.

Arsenal are considered pretty strong favourites for the visit of Nottingham Forest and it would be a complete shock if they came unstuck here today.

The Gunners made significant moves in the summer transfer window, securing both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz for their midfield and strengthening their defense with the addition of Jurren Timber.

While Mikel Arteta is believed to be seeking another addition, the club is undoubtedly pleased with their recent signings.

Following the tumultuous activity last summer, Nottingham Forest adopted a more conservative approach in 2023.

Steve Cooper has added depth to their team, which narrowly escaped relegation, with the signings of Ola Aina, Anthony Elanga, Matt Turner, and Chris Wood.

The squad will also draw inspiration from their 1-0 victory over Arsenal last May.

Arsenal seemed to lose momentum towards the end of the last season, faltering dramatically after having a promising start in the title contention.

The club has actively taken steps to rectify their shortcomings, resulting in a strengthened starting XI.

Expect a different tactical setup from Arsenal following their new acquisitions. Their offense should offer more diverse play, with Rice significantly enhancing the midfield.

Arteta will want his squad to control the match right from the onset, whereas Forest might be hesitant to push too many players upfront, considering Arsenal’s prowess in exploiting open spaces.

Last season saw Arsenal overpower Forest with a 5-0 victory.

While a repeat performance of that thrashing may appear ambitious, the Gunners are well-prepared to begin their campaign with maximum points.

The fixture list hasn’t been favorable to Forest, so managing to prevent a landslide defeat would be a respectable result for Cooper and his team.